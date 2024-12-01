YARMOUTH – William Clark Berry Jr. passed peacefully Monday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2024 at the age of 86.

Born Aug. 17, 1938 in Cape Elizabeth, Bill grew up playing ice hockey, football, and baseball. Bill was a graduate of Holderness School, N.H., and The University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy.

Bill served 36 years in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve as an HSC Chief Petty Officer, and as Chief was awarded a good conduct medal with a silver star for distinguished service.

As a Hospital Pharmacist, Bill worked at Mercy in Portland where he met his wife Pam, and later at hospitals in Bath and York. He also worked at Maine Public Health, and often filled in for his two best friends at Steele Drug and Oakdale Pharmacy.

Bill was heavily involved in all of his children’s academic and athletic endeavors, ensuring they read and practiced, and attending all of their competitions. He taught them to volunteer, brought them to concerts, musicals, theater, art and science museums. He took them hiking, camping, and mining for Maine quartz, appetite, garnet, and tourmaline.

Bill loved playing the piano, painting, photography, gardening, baking, and fishing. He was always reading, learning, and loved to teach others.

Bill loved animals and was always saving the injured or orphaned. His beloved pets included a baby raccoon and skunk, dogs, ducks, chickens, a rooster, a crow, and a chipmunk. Later in life he was never without a cat.

Bill and Pam both loved traveling and took the kids on road trips all across the U.S. and Canada. Later, they spent time out West and across the South.

Their favorite place was watching the sun set each evening from their house on Cousins Island, after spending long summer days on Peaks or Long Island.

Bill enjoyed visits with his kids and grandchildren; making lobster stew, baking treats, showing them his garden and his artwork, and attending their hockey and soccer games.

Survived by his five children, William (Brad), Timothy, Sarah, Benjamin, and Daniel Berry; and his sister, Sally Berry Glenn, and all of their families.

Predeceased in life by his beloved wife, Pamela Anne Campbell Berry (1945-2021); and his parents Pauline (Lolly) Dorathea Russell Berry (1912-1994) and William Clark Berry Sr. (1909-1967).

