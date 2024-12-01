In late October, my son, Adam, and I were camped at Redman’s Beach on Donnell Pond. We were on the second day of a surf and turf trip, an annual event where we combine paddling with overnight camping and mountain climbing.

During the previous day, we kayaked across the pond, set up camp and completed an ascent of Caribou Mountain. Both the pond and mountain are located in Donnell Pond Public Lands, a collection of secluded lakes and ponds in a mountainous area of Hancock County.

Our original plan was to climb nearby Schoodic Mountain the second day. However, while crossing Donnell Pond, we observed impressive Tunk Mountain in the distance. The majestic cliffs on the south face were very appealing. When Adam mentioned he had never climbed the rugged peak, that was our alternative choice.

Although Tunk Mountain is also part of Donnell Pond Public Lands, no trails lead to the summit from Redman’s Beach. Our new objective entailed paddling back across the pond and driving a short distance to the trailhead.

We took our time breaking camp because dense fog had settled in during the night. While navigating by compass was an option, the sunny forecast suggested it would burn off by the time we were prepared to depart.

The fog began to lift during breakfast. The entire pond opened up as we were loading our kayaks. Light winds, clear skies and mirror calm waters provided ideal conditions for our paddle west to the boat landing at the end of a narrow inlet on the extreme western shore.

The Tunk Mountain Trailhead is located on the north side of Route 182 about a mile east of Fox Pond in unorganized township T10 SD. Several vehicles were parked in the sizeable parking area when we arrived.

We began hiking on relatively flat terrain in a mixed hardwood and conifer forest. The well-marked path leads to two destinations: Hidden Ponds and the summit of Tunk Mountain. We soon passed the junction for the Hidden Ponds Loop Trail and continued along the western shore of the scenic tarn.

Shortly after, we advanced by the second Hidden Ponds Loop Trail junction in rolling terrain and skirted the south shore of another picturesque body of water. From that vantage point, we enjoyed views of an impressive vertical escarpment on the north shore of the pond with the majestic south face of Tunk Mountain towering above.

Beyond the pond, the path narrows and steepens as it angles north. After persisting up a root-infested rocky passage, we emerged onto open ledges where three hikers were admiring phenomenal views of the surrounding mountains and the ponds below.

Following a pause to enjoy the remarkable scenery, we entered a forested area and proceeded to the foot of the imposing cliffs. From that perspective, our task appeared daunting. However, the well-marked path provides obvious routes for scrambling over a maze of huge boulders and precipitous bluffs. At one vertical ledge, iron rungs have been inserted into the sheer wall to assist with the climb.

Numerous hikers were met as we ascended steep sloping ledges and gigantic boulders along the edge of the cliffs to the top. From that vantage point, the views are absolutely stupendous.

We followed a narrow twisting path on a granite surface through a sparse forest to the northern summit. A massive rounded boulder appears to be the highpoint. The views north were equally spectacular. A sizeable windfarm was observed on distant hills.

Returning to the south facing cliffs, we lingered to embrace the exceptional vista. More hikers were met climbing the demanding trail as we descended. Intimidated by the steep rocky gradient, one group turned back. The parking area was overflowing when we arrived.

Our decision to forego Schoodic Mountain in favor of Tunk Mountain was a good one. Equally scenic, Tunk Mountain offered a fresh alternative mountaineering experience. We’ll be back.

According to our map, there is a campsite on nearby Spring River Lake and the western shore of the lake is close to Tunk Mountain Trail. That may offer a possible surf and turf opportunity for next year.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” narrates two additional exciting surf and turf trips and a collection of the best mountain hikes in Maine.

