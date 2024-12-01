PHILADELPHIA — Quion Burns had 21 points in Maine’s 71-66 victory over Navy on Sunday at the Cathedral Classic Invitational in Philadelphia.

Burns shot 8 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Black Bears (5-4). Kellen Tynes scored 19 points and added eight assists and four steals. AJ Lopez shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Midshipmen (3-6) were led by Aidan Kehoe, who recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jinwoo Kim added 13 points for Navy. Donovan Draper also had nine points.

Tynes scored nine points in the first half and Maine went into the break trailing 33-28. Tynes scored Maine’s final seven points as they closed out a five-point victory.

Maine next plays Tuesday against UMaine-Augusta at home.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 6, RPI 2: The University of Maine scored four goals in the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie, to defeat Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York on Sunday.

Harrison Scott scored two goals, leading five Black Bears players with multi-point games.

Fifth-ranked Maine (10-2-2) took the lead for good early in the third period on a goal by Josh Nadeau.

Albin Boija made 26 saves in goal for the Black Bears, who outshot RPI 50-28.

Maine returns home for two games against Stonehill Dec. 7 and 8.

