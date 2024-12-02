Arrowsic residents are celebrating the town’s first and only public access to tidal waters: Packard Landing.

Located at 31 Indian Rest Road, the site opened this fall, offering hand-carry access to the Back River tidal channel, which connects the Kennebec and Sasanoa rivers. It boasts a dock, ramp, float system, pickup/drop-off site, six-car parking areas and a privy.

During the opening ceremony on Sept. 1, Bob Ater, chairperson of the Water Access Working Committee, delivered a brief speech including remarks from speakers including Phillip Packard Jr., Walter Briggs, Select Board Chairperson Eloise Vitelli and state Rep. Allison Hepler (D-Woolwich). Afterward, three local teenagers embarked on the first launch.

The project began in the 1980s when the town allocated boat registration fees to a Water Access Fund. After nearly 40 years, residents voted to purchase the property, having secured sufficient funding.

In 2024, the heirs of Phil Packard, a longtime commercial fisherman who used the area to access his moored boat, acted swiftly to finalize the property deal with the town. They cleaned up the land and relocated the garage to a nearby spot in Georgetown. According to Ater, their belief in the importance of public water access helped move the project forward.

Jack Witham, an associate scientist at the University of Maine’s Center for Research on Sustainable Forests, sees the project as evidence that “volunteerism is alive and well.” He emphasized that canoes and kayaks can now navigate a waterway with nationally significant habitat and wildlife value, along with acres of salt marsh and permanently protected uplands.

“As a small town, there are few public places to gather,” Witham said. “Packard Landing enhances the sense of community and provides a scenic opportunity. It also demonstrates how state funding contributes to local projects that benefit many people.”

The site was purchased with funding from the town, local donations and state grants. The Land for Maine’s Future Water Access Fund helped with the land acquisition, while the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund supported the purchase of equipment and construction.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry provided environmental guidance during the planning and development phases. At the same time, a group of volunteers motivated the completion of various tasks necessary for the grand opening.

Packard Landing, open from dawn to dusk, offers a float system from May to October. Soon to be covered in snow, Ater reflected on the positive reception it has received from the community so far.

“So many people have enjoyed the new facility,” said Ater, noting that the Landing will reopen next spring for its first full season. He acknowledged a few of his neighbors who used the boat launch daily, as well as those who enjoyed the beauty of autumn until its closing day.

In the spirit of gratitude, Phone Ewing, chairperson of Arrowsic’s Conservation Commission, agreed that public access to tidal waters is “a huge accomplishment” for the town after years of trying.

“I’m of the sentiment that all beaches should be publicly owned,” Witham said. “Especially in an island community. Thanks to the town’s willingness and Phil Packard’s heirs’ patience, this is now town-owned property. There’s no right to disputing the right to water access here.”

