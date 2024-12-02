KW Contemporary Art announced the launch of its new art curation program, a bespoke art rental service offering private residences and professional spaces access to curated contemporary artwork on flexible terms. According to a news release, the program “provides a dynamic solution for art lovers and businesses seeking to transform their environments with original pieces that can evolve along with their space and style.”

The program, according to the news release, is designed to make fine art more accessible, allowing clients to enjoy curated artwork from KW’s roster of artists without the commitment of a permanent purchase.

Led by KW Contemporary Art’s Director Kiersten Wilcox, the program provides clients with personalized consultations to select artwork that aligns with each space’s aesthetic and vision, ensuring a collection that complements and elevates its surroundings.

“Art should feel as dynamic as the lives and spaces it enhances, and our art curation program was created to give clients that freedom,” said Wilcox in an email. “Our rental service allows clients to explore different styles, themes, and artists, making it an ideal solution for both residential and professional environments looking for an elevated and ever-evolving aesthetic.”

The program offers a range of rental terms to suit each client’s needs, from short- to long-term options. Clients can select from an exclusive collection of works by artists such as Yangyang Pan, Charlie Bluett, Michelle Sakhai, and Chloe Saron — artists recognized for their ability to bring beauty, depth, and sophistication to any setting.

“Our goal is to make fine art more accessible and adaptable, so clients can refresh their spaces with original pieces that speak to them at any given moment,” said Wilcox. “Whether it’s a bold statement for a season or a calming piece to ground a room, we’re here to help clients bring art into their lives in a way that feels both personal and effortless.”

KW Contemporary Art, located at 184 Port Road in Kennebunk, offers virtual mockups and on-site consultations. For more information about the program, contact KW Contemporary Art at 207-204-2070.

