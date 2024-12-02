Jade Haylock, Leavitt senior
Alex Grimaldi, Spruce Mountain senior
Kyle Bryant, Monmouth junior
Isaac Cote, Monmouth senior
Henry Stone, Gray-New Gloucester sophomore
Joey Adams, St. Dom’s junior
Chris Johnson, St. Dom’s freshman
Joey Samson, Edward Little senior
Carson Veilleux, Edward Little sophomore
Mason Laflamme, St. Dom’s senior
