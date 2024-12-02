The acronym DINK (double income, no kids) has been around since neoliberalism first took root in the United States, during the Reagan years. It resurfaces now and then, as an enviable lifestyle – all that disposable income, so many places to travel to unencumbered, such an array of restaurants to choose from, the endless ways to pamper a pet – or, increasingly, it’s used as a pejorative, as shorthand for selfish, shallow and materialistic. In Weike Wang’s timely third novel, “Rental House,” childless, mid-30s, dual income spouses Keru and Nate are knocked for a loop when a couple they meet on vacation call them the “textbook example of a DINK family.”

It’s a revelation, and the truth hurts: Keru is a high paid consultant, and Nate is a professor of entomology. They have wealth and status. They met at Yale, live in Manhattan. They have a 4-year-old sheepdog, Mantou, named after the steamed buns of Keru’s native China and fulfilling Nate’s “boyhood dream. The pastoral one, of endless fields and a friend about your height whose fur your small hands could sink into and who could guide you into the magical woods.”

If the modern equivalent of the magical woods is a well-appointed Airbnb, Mantou has led her owners into a New England picture postcard: a gabled cottage on Cape Cod a short walk from the beach. But there’s a catch to this vacation, and Keru and Nate have only themselves to blame: after settling in and enjoying the peace and quiet far from sirens and street noise, they’ve invited their in-laws for visits, back-to-back in successive weeks.

First up are Keru’s cleanliness-obsessed, ultracautious parents, who drive 24 hours nonstop from central Minnesota, post-COVID, still afraid of hotel germs. This wonderfully delineated pair, comic in their utter seriousness, includes a father who insists that Keru hand-wash the dishes because “to use a dishwasher is to admit defeat,” and a mother who reasons that “to suffer is to strive and to set a bar so high that one never becomes complacent. To become complacent is to become lazy and to lose one’s spirit to fight, and to lose one’s spirit to fight is to die. So, to suffer is to live.”

If the suffering is bad with Keru’s parents, it only gets worse when in through the revolving door come Nate’s. They’ve arrived from the outskirts of Boone, North Carolina, ready to taste their first oyster, tour the local lighthouses and share their political opinions just up the beach from the Kennedy compound. Nate hasn’t visited home since Donald Trump shocked the world in 2016 and his parents shocked him by admitting they were supporters. Tensions are high, and it doesn’t help that Nate’s parents don’t respect his choice of career and make racially charged comments suggesting that he doesn’t have what it takes to stand out. “Certain groups are better at science and math,” his mother says. “They like to work themselves to death.”

If there’s something the pair of parents can agree on beyond fear of the other, it’s a desire for grandchildren and frustration that Keru and Nate haven’t given them any. “Kids are the future,” Nate’s mother argues. Plus, “most adults on this planet are parents, and to understand most adults and your own parents, you must become parents. Else you will never understand anything.”

Such logic, of course, proves unconvincing. It’s not until later, after the parents have left and five years have passed and Keru and Nate are on another trip, this time to a luxury retreat in the Catskills, that their vacation neighbors, Europeans with one son, introduce them to that vaguely accusatory acronym, DINK, sending them, bearing down on 40, into a crisis of soul searching. “Have you noticed that (our friends with children) don’t invite us to things anymore?” Keru asks. “They don’t invite us because they think oh, look here come those DINKs again,” Nate says. “What can you possibly talk about with a DINK?”

Though much of the present action of this funny, deceptively keen and artful novel takes place in one rental house or another, it’s a curious title for the book. The settings are too staged to feel like anything more than the luxury interiors from one of the couple’s favorite real estate shows. Since nothing is theirs, you can’t see their selves, their souls reflected in the rooms through which they move. All of this gives the book, which on its surface is so quick and legible, a quiet depth and sadness. Is it better to bring a child into a world where one can never work hard enough and to suffer is to live? Or is it better to be together without children, to move heirless, like ghosts, through borrowed spaces? As in any good novel, the answers are few but the questions multiply.

Porter Shreve is the author of four novels. He directs the creative writing program at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Copy the Story Link