Meet the 2024 Varsity Maine fall All-State/All-Region teams
We start with the top golfers as selected by the sports staffs at Central Maine newspapers, the Press Herald and the Sun Journal.
The senior became only the second player in Maine history to win state championships in all four years of high school.
The competitive and confident junior earned his first state championship while guiding the Tigers to the team title in Class B.
Four-time state champ Jade Haylock, state and New England winner Jack Quinn lead the list that features seven seniors.
Seven seniors comprise the Press Herald All-Region team.
