Three new city councilors were officially seated Monday night during a brief meeting of the Portland City Council.

The meeting began with outgoing Councilors Victoria Pelletier, Roberto Rodriguez and Anna Trevorrow speaking about their time in office. The three first took office together in 2021 and each only served one term. They thanked constituents, families and colleagues, and reflected on the tumultuous three years, which included the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, an influx of asylum seekers, and a growing homelessness crisis.

“We have been through a significant period of change and transition in this city,” said Rodriguez. “It was at times almost blinding how fast things were coming up and it almost felt like crisis management.”

Pelletier specifically thanked Councilor Regina Phillips for serving with her. Pelletier was the second black woman elected to the council after former Councilor Jill Duson. Phillips was the third.

“When I started on the council I was the only black woman on the council and I just felt pretty misunderstood. And when you came in it changed everything,” said Pelletier. “I got to live my dream in sitting next to you. I couldn’t have done it without you.”

The outgoing councilors then left chambers to make way for their replacements.

Ben Grant replaced Rodriguez as at-large councilor. Sarah Michniewicz replaced Trevorrow representing District 1. And Wes Pelletier replaced Victoria Pelletier (no relation) as the councilor for District 2.

Grant, who stepped down from the school board, won his at-large seat on the council with 13,668 votes in a ranked choice runoff. He was trailed by Jess Falero with 11,638. Falero and Grant were tied with 26% of the vote before the runoff.

In District 2, Wes Pelletier won his seat with 2,971 votes. Second-place finisher Nancy English had 2,620 votes.

In the District 1 race, Sarah Michniewicz defeated opponent Todd Morse with 3,809 votes to his 2,745.

All three councilors stood in the center of the dais on Monday night with white flowers pinned to their lapels as they took the oath of office.

Once the new councilors took their seats, Mayor Mark Dion thanked the outgoing councilors and encouraged the new members to serve with respect and tact.

“This council can deliberate, argue and contest each other’s ideas but it’s not personal,” said Dion “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but every time you get another shot with each council meeting and each new agenda item that comes forward.”

They mayor also doled out new committee assignments on Monday night, and Councilor Pious Ali was again confirmed as mayor pro tempore, meaning he will stand in for Dion should he not be able to carry out his duties. The longest-serving councilor traditionally serves as mayor pro tempore.

