The owners of Maps bar on Market Street have bought Portland Mash Tun, with plans to maintain the status quo at the Wharf Street tavern.

Maps co-owner Connor Montello said he and his business partner, Henry Leddy, heard late last year that Mash Tun owner Rick Binet might be interested in selling. They finalized the sale in late November.

“We had been looking for a second location – whether that be an existing business or opening a new one – for a few years now,” Montello said, noting that Binet also owns Hot Liquor Tank and Jefe Juan’s.

“It’s just a decision based on (spending) more time with my son and reducing the workload,” said Binet. “I put my heart and soul into Mash Tun, and it was very, very good to me. Henry and Connor made me a great offer, and I felt they understood how great a place it is and that they don’t want to change it, which is obviously important to all the amazing people who work there and make it what it is.

“It wasn’t easy for me to sell it because Mash Tun is a total dynamo,” Binet added, “but I’m looking forward to being able to do other stuff now.”

Montello and Leddy bought Maps in 2019. The basement bar had launched in 2014, and Montello and Leddy renovated the property in early 2023, adding 200 square feet of floor space, a second bathroom and 10 more seats. Mash Tun takes up roughly 2,000 square feet – about twice the size of Maps, according to Montello – and can seat about 60 inside.

“Most people fear that new ownership means a lot of change,” Montello said. “We just want to make sure people know that’s not the plan or the intention. We’re going to do our best to continue to let it operate as it has for years. We have no major changes planned, at least for the time being.”

Montello added that while the transition should appear seamless to customers, “we’ll make the staff’s life easier with some changes to the back of house.”

