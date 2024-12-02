Outside the 2024 Woolwich Tree Lighting and Carols event Sunday, Dec. 1, at the 1757 Nequasset Meeting House. Laura Sitterly / The Times Record

On Dec. 1, the Nequasset Meeting House opened its doors to a large number of visitors attending Woolwich’s annual Tree Lighting and Carols event. The Montsweagers entertained the crowd with popular sing-along classics like “Deck the Halls” and “The First Noel,” accompanied by free hot cocoa and treats. To wrap up the evening, Santa and Mrs. Claus distributed gifts to local children.

