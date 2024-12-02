Coastal Maine Regional Broadband in collaboration with AARP’s Scam and Fraud Network and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office invite Westport Island and area residents to a free presentation on the latest fraud and scam issues (and solutions) from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Westport Island Town Office.
CMRB works to make digital access a reality for people in Lincoln, Knox and Sagadahoc counties, including internet safety education, tech support, broadband connectivity and affordability, digital skills training, and affordable devices.
Refreshments will be served. The Town Office is located at 6 Fowles Point Road. For more information, email jcasson@cmrb.me.
