The crash occurred at 7:25 a.m. when a Toyota moved from the right lane to the left lane, striking a Volkswagen. The Volkswagen hit the guardrail and the Toyota rolled onto its roof and came to rest in the middle of the interstate, according to Maine State Police.

The Toyota driver was taken by Freeport Rescue to Maine Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The Volkswagen driver had minor pain but declined emergency transport.

Traffic was backed up for a couple miles after the crash, but was able to move past the crash scene using a merging lane from the Exit 22 on-ramp.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copy the Story Link