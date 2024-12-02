U.S. Sen. Susan Collins on Monday introduced a bill that would permit Medicare to reimburse EMS providers even when the patient is not transported to a hospital.

Collins, R-Maine, and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, I-West Virginia, proposed the payment reform as a pilot program to help boost reimbursements for EMS, which will help the financial stability of ambulance services, especially in rural areas.

Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House this summer, and Maine U.S. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree, both Democrats, signed on as co-sponsors.

“Having access to high-quality emergency medical services is essential for individuals in rural communities across Maine and the nation,” Collins said in a written statement. “This bipartisan bill would expand the treat-in-place model for EMS services, reducing unnecessary emergency room visits, lowering costs, and easing the strain on our state’s hospital and EMS workforces.”

Gov. Janet Mills signed into law in 2023 a similar measure for private insurance, requiring insurance carriers to reimburse for EMS services regardless of whether the patient is transported to a hospital. But states do not regulate Medicare, so any Medicare patients would not be affected by the Maine law.

Sometimes people call 911 and when ambulances arrive, it’s determined that the patient does not need hospital treatment. In those cases, EMS is not reimbursed for the call for Medicare patients, even when providing on-scene treatment to the patient.

Advertisement

Robert “Butch” Russell, executive director of the Maine Ambulance Association, said in a statement that “this legislation will directly address the funding gap for non-transport calls, helping to ensure that EMS systems remain viable and able to meet the growing demands of our communities.”

Thomas Higgins, president of the Maine Fire Chiefs Association, said in a statement that “on-scene care is a viable option for our patients in many instances and should not result in additional burden. This legislation will provide direct financial support to our communities and the services we provide.”

The Maine Hospital Association, the National Rural Health Association, the American Ambulance Association and several other similar advocacy groups support the legislation.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link