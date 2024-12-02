Portland may see some early winter flurries later this week, but don’t expect a more than a dusting to stick.

The city is expected to get scattered snowstorms beginning Wednesday evening, but a mix of rain and snow is forecast to become all rain after midnight, the National Weather Service says.

That means much of what snow Portland does get will likely be washed away before the week’s end, said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist at the service’s office in Gray.

“I wouldn’t expect too much more than an inch along the immediate coast there,” Baron said. “It mixes with rain pretty quickly.”

Temperatures will hover around 32 degrees overnight and Thursday morning, the service forecasts.

“The temperatures are so marginal it could be flipping back and forth for a few hours,” Baron said. Looking out the window Thursday morning, Portland residents are most likely to see “a dusting of snow at best,” he said.

Areas north and west of coastal Cumberland County are likely to see closer to 2-3 inches of snowfall, Baron said.

“It’s going to be one of those storms again, where there’s a pretty sharp cutoff in that rain-snow line,” Baron said.

Precipitation is slated to end by Thursday night, the weather service forecasts.

