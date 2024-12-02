Decking the halls has gone to a whole new level in southern Maine the past few years.

Restaurants, bars, historic sites and other public places have made a tradition of really getting their places decked out for the holidays, in over-the-top fashion. You might find a lobby filled with fully decorated trees at one place and a ceiling covered with shiny ornaments at another.

So if you love holiday decorations – but not holiday decorating – it’s easy to find a place to enjoy them without lifting a finger, except maybe to pick up a cocktail glass. Bars and restaurants are especially on board with full-tilt decorating for the holidays.

Here are some suggestions for some really decked-out places you can visit this holiday season in southern Maine.

FESTIVE FLORALS

Via Vecchia, an Italian restaurant in Portland’s Old Port, fills its brick-walled space with flowers and ornaments this time of year. The front section of the restaurant has red flowers and red ornaments everywhere, along with a grand floral arrangement over the entry way. The back room is sparkling with gold. There’s glitter and sheer tulle draping the bannisters, green and gold ornaments hung from the ceiling, and gold flowers everywhere.

BELLS, BOWS, BIDDEFORD

The Lincoln Hotel, in a refurbished 1850s mill building in downtown Biddeford, is decked out in silver and gold this year. The hotel’s upstairs lobby – including a bar and coffee shop – will be decorated all in gold while the downstairs area and event space will be filled with silver decorations, following a disco theme.

Batson River Brewing goes all out decorating its Maine locations, including in Portland, Kennebunk, Wells and in the bottom floor of the Lincoln Hotel, in Biddeford. Last year, the Portland location was filled with greenery and warm, golden lights and ornaments. Lights, Christmas trees and Santa caps on moose heads have been seen over the years at other locations.

HOUSE PARTY

Christmas at Victoria Mansion in Portland is an annual event, where designers come together to ornately decorate rooms in the Morse-Libby House, a stately home built in 1860. Its regular season is spring to fall, but it reopens around the holidays (from the day after Thanksgiving to just after New Year’s) when its decor is given a seasonal makeover. The theme designers followed this year was “Stories of the Season,” with inspiration taken from 19th-century stories or folklore. Tickets range from $6 for students to $19.25 for adults. It’s free for children under 6. For more information or tickets, go to victoriamansion.org.

CHRISTMAS IN THE KENNEBUNKS

Buddy’s Bar is a holiday pop-up being staged in The Rabbit Hole, which is downstairs at Via Sophia By the Sea restaurant in Kennebunk. The space is decorated with bright lights and candy-striped walls, in an homage to Buddy, Will Ferrell’s character in the 2003 Christmas comedy “Elf.” There’s live music and a photo booth where you can take an “Elfie” with props like pointy shoes and an elf hat. There’s even a life-size cut out of Buddy, in full elf garb. There are cocktails and snacks from Buddy’s four food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup.

Nearby at the Kennebunkport Inn, the bar at the Burleigh restaurant becomes The Tinsel Bar during the holidays. There will be floor-to-ceiling Christmas ornaments, presents, twinkling lights and ribbons. There’s also live music and special cocktails.

