Cher performed at what was then called the Cumberland County Civic Center on April 30, 2003. A review that ran in the Portland Press Herald on May 2 described the show as a “slick panorama of eye candy, and the crowd gobbled it up.” Cher’s most recent live show was in 2020. You can hear her songs when the touring Broadway production of “The Cher Show,” complete with powerhouse vocalists doing her songs justice, comes to Merrill Auditorium on Feb. 12 and 13. Tickets are on sale now. Gordon Chibroski/Staff Photographer
See more photos of life in Maine from our archives here.