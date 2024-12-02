Members of the Masterstroke Queen Experience posing for an on-stage selfie. Photo by lead singer Sean Slaughter

DECEMBER

Kaki King, Dec. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com

The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

The Masterstroke Queen Experience, Dec. 6. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

A Motown Christmas with Pat Colwell and The Soul Sensations, Dec. 6. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

The Mallett Brothers Band, Dec. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Nefesh Mountain, Dec. 7. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, Portland, $15. oxbowbeer.com

Don Campbell Band’s Christmas Show, Dec. 7. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Juvenile, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Fairytale of New York, Dec. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Daughtry, Dec. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Rubblebucket, Dec. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

12/OC Home for the Holidays, Dec. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Cryogeyser, Dec. 13. Space, Portland $20. space538.org

The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $15 for 13 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Spose PDank Xmas 24, Dec. 14. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com

Joe Samba, Dec. 20. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

An Irish Christmas with John Doyle & Mick McAuley, Dec. 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Griffin William Sherry, Dec. 27, 28. Portland House of Music, $30 in advance, $40 day of show, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Ellis Paul, Dec. 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

JANUARY

Zakk Sabbath, Jan. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Enter The Haggis, Jan. 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Enter The Haggis, Jan. 3. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Thus Love, Jan. 19. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, Portland, $17. oxbowbeer.com

The Fab Four: USA Meets The Beatles, Jan. 26. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $24.50 to $54.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Joy Oladokun, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Get the Led Out, Jan. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Drive-By Truckers, Jan. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Parker McCollum, Jan. 31. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

FEBRUARY

Slowdive, Feb. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com

Jerry Cantrell, Feb. 2. Aura, Portland, $65.50, $79.50. auramaine.com

Blackberry Smoke, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Atmosphere, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Lady Lamb, Feb. 15. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $28. thewaldotheatre.org

The Get Up Kids, Feb. 15. Aura, Portland, $28. auramaine.com

Greensky Bluegrass, Feb. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Michael Carbonaro, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

High Fade, Feb. 26. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Luke Combs UK, Feb. 27. Aura, Portland, $18. auramaine.com

Faye Webster, Feb. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Darcy & Jer,  Feb. 28. Aura, Portland, $41. auramaine.com

MARCH

Sal Vulcano, March 1,  Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.75 to $109.75. porttix.com

Adrian Vandenberg, March 1. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com

Inhaler, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Sebastian Maniscalco, March 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $175. crossarenaportland.com

Palaver Strings, March 6. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Sam Morrill, March 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Nikki Glaser, March 8 (two shows). Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40.75 to $80.75. porttix.com

Dirty Deeds, March 8. Aura, Portland, $24.50. auramaine.com

Pete Best, March 20. Aura, Portland, $25.50 to $49.50. auramaine.com

Joanne Shaw Taylor, March 28. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com

Brantley Gilbert, March 28. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $109.50. crossarenaportland.com

APRIL

Killswitch Engage, April 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Dip, April 12. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Bright Eyes, April 13. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

MAY

MJ Lenderman & The Wind, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Dusty Slay, May 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35.75 to $55.75. statetheatreportland.com

JUNE

Sarah Millican, June 28. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

NOVEMBER

Jimmy Carr, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $37 to $57. statetheatreportland.com

