The Winter Street Concert Series has announced its next all-acoustic series, featuring a Grammy-nominated musician and a local Bath business owner.

Lauren Crosby, the owner of OystHERS Raw Bar and Bubbly, will perform with Grammy-nominated Kat Logan at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19 at 880 Washington St. across from Library Park in downtown Bath. The concert series is raising funds for the restoration of the main chapel of the historic Winter Street Church, with admission a suggested minimum donation of $15.

Crosby, the daughter of a lobsterman, has performed as a self-taught guitarist and songwriter since she was a teenager. She has shared the stage with many well-known artists, including Johnathan Edwards, Drake White, Assembly of Dust and Lissie. Crosby’s music ranges from folk to classic rock and vintage Western, and she is recording her third album at Expanding Sky Studios at Fort Andross Mill in Brunswick.

Crosby recorded her debut self-titled album at age 19 in the basement of a local songwriter’s house in the Midcoast.

Logan is coming off the summer weekly concert music series as music director at the Popham Chapel and has performed with a virtual who’s who of local and regional stars. Her performance will feature her original works and some holiday-inspired pieces.

Last month, Logan shared a holiday song she wrote in 2019 called “Christmas in this Place” that she posted to the Music at the Popham Chapel Facebook page. Logan will be featured at the performance with Crosby, who has played and sung a variety of music, including Celtic traditional, blues, ’70s rock, Americana and folk. Logan’s album “Singing Through the Hard Times,” was nominated for a Grammy.

Seating for the Winter Street Concert Series is limited, with no advanced reservations.

