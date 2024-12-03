On the heels of Homelessness Awareness Month in November, Biddeford’s Seeds of Hope is beginning to plan for the second phase of their million-dollar renovation project.

Last month, the warming shelter completed the first phase of the project, opening a newly-renovated overnight space for up to 60 people experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold.

The next step, Code Enforcement Director Roby Fecteau said, will be to renovate the kitchen and dining space on the basement level, which was being used as a sleeping space until last month.

“The two phases put together truly accomplish the needs of the unhoused and the Seeds staff,” Fecteau said.

Since opening the warming shelter to overnight sleepers in July, Seeds of Hope has consistently had anywhere from 36 to 39 people staying overnight.

As the winter months approach, that number is growing.

Advertisement

Last week, 93% of 100 people utilizing Seeds of Hope were experiencing homelessness, Fowler said.

“That’s seven people that we serve on a daily basis that have a place to lay their heads,” she said.

This week, one of them became unhoused and is now staying overnight at Seeds of Hope, bringing the number of people consistently needing a place to stay up to 96.

“Let me assure you, they’re not from away. They’re from here,” Fowler said. “We know their names, we know their stories, we know their challenges.”

Unhoused encampments around the city are also growing. An encampment on Adams Street was recently broken up, adding to the population of people looking for somewhere warm to stay overnight.

It’s the first time in the history of Seeds of Hope that Fowler fears she will be turning people away.

Advertisement

And with a hitch in the city’s funding dedicated to Seeds of Hope, Fowler said the next few months will be difficult.

“I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but I don’t see it yet,” Fowler said.

The budget from the city to renovate Seeds of Hope began at $1.2 million, much of which was to come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

In June of 2024, the Biddeford City Council approved up to $800,000 to be allocated to the Seeds of Hope renovation project.

An increase in individuals facing homelessness in the Biddeford community highlighted the urgency and ongoing need for expanded support through organizations like Seeds of Hope, Mayor Martin Grohman said.

The project was completed on time, but funds that the council believed could be awarded by the CDBG were not allocated, leaving the city with a debt to contractor Jim Godbout for his renovation services.

Advertisement

Council President Liam LaFountain said the city should pay Godbout the $655,000 owed to him, despite CDBG funds not being granted.

“We agreed to do this project and we agreed to fund it,” LaFountain said.

The city ultimately agreed to pay $300,000 to Godbout, with the funds coming from a reallocation of Playground Update funds.

Despite challenges arising in the project, Mayor Grohman feels the right steps are being taken to aid in the fight against homelessness in Biddeford.

Last month, he said, over five people experiencing homelessness were housed.

“It was great,” Grohman said. “I urge all residents to recognize that homelessness is a multifaceted challenge that requires compassion and support from every member of our community.”

In the coming months, Seeds of Hope will continue into the second phase of their renovation project, all while offering a warm bed and a hot meal to the unhoused.

“I don’t know if I could be prouder of how the upstairs space came out and how the community showed up,” Fowler said. “But the job isn’t done. We’re not finished.”

Copy the Story Link