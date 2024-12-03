BOSTON — Pavel Zacha scored 2:15 into overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Zacha one-timed a pass from David Pastrnak past Ville Husso for the winner. Justin Brazeau and Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Bruins, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 25 saves.

Lucas Raymond scored twice for Detroit and surpassed 200 career points. Simon Edvinsson had a pair of assists and Husso stopped 32 shots as the Red Wings lost their third straight.

The Red Wings lost a possible go-ahead goal to a review in the second period before regaining the lead in the third when Raymond fired a wrist shot past Korpisalo 1:19 in.

Raymond opened the scoring in the first period when the puck deflected off the skate of Boston’s Charlie McAvoy to set up a wrist shot from the right circle. Zadorov tied it with a one-timer from the point off a pass from Brad Marchand.

After Detroit regained the lead on Raymond’s second goal, Brazeau tied it on a deflection during a power play 9:32 into the third. The goal came nine seconds after Ben Chiarot was called for interference.

Advertisement

Takeaways

Red Wings: Raymond extended his point streak to eight games. At 22 years, 250 days old, Raymond became the third-youngest Swedish born player to reach 200 points, behind Matts Sundin (21 years, 348 days) and Nicklas Backstrom (22 years, 33 days).

Bruins: Improved to 5-2 under interim coach Joe Sacco.

Key moment

Korpisalo made a sprawling stop in the first minute of overtime after Dylan Larkin got free on a breakaway.

Key stat

The Bruins outshot the Red Wings 35-27 and outhit Detroit 37-12.

Up next

After a night off, the Red Wings are at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The Bruins go back-to-back, facing the Blackhawks in Chicago on Wednesday.

Copy the Story Link