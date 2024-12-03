Gorham cut a ribbon Nov. 20 for its storm water project in the municipal parking lot aimed at improving water quality in Railroad Brook. Gorham received $50,000 for the project from the state. Pictured, from left, are Community Development Director Tom Poirier, resident Rob Woodman of Ferguson Water Works, Town Planner Carol Eyerman, Assistant Town Planner Damon Yakovleff, Town Councilor David Willis, Storm Water Compliance Officer Megan Fountaine, Town Engineer Chuck Norton and Public Works Director Terry Deering. Contributed / Town of Gorham
Robert Lowell / American Journal
An annual light parade Dec. 1 with public and private vehicles decked out with Christmas lights attracted a big crowd along Main and particularly South Street.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on Dec. 4 ,1974, that Hannah Adams, curator of the Wadsworth-Longfellow House in Portland, was to speak about the Wadsworth family when Gorham Historical Society met on Dec. 9.
U.S. taxpayers’ debt
The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Nov. 27 that the U.S. public debt was $36,090,597,225,804.43.