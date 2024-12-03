50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 4 ,1974, that Hannah Adams, curator of the Wadsworth-Longfellow House in Portland, was to speak about the Wadsworth family when Gorham Historical Society met on Dec. 9.

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Nov. 27 that the U.S. public debt was $36,090,597,225,804.43.

