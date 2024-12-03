Johnson Hall Opera House presents its 7th Annual Festival of Trees this week, beginning at 4-8 p.m. Thursday. The CODA Chorus will performs its Wintertime Aglow concert at 7 p.m. at the Opera House.

The weekend-long fundraising event features trees sponsored by local businesses, live music, food, photos with Santa and 50/50 raffle tickets. It is free to enter; tree tickets are available for purchase.

The festivities continue from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Santa Claus will be at the Opera House for the duration. Professional photographer Erin Towns will be taking photos with Santa from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, and after the Saturday evening parade at 7:30 p.m.

Johnson Hall Opera House is handicapped accessible and is located at 280 Water St. in Gardiner.

Copy the Story Link