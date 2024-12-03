Kefauver Studio & Gallery in Damariscotta opened its Holiday Art Show on Dec. 1. The exhibition, which features new oil works by Will Kefauver, runs through Jan. 31.

A reception for the show will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Light refreshments will be offered.

Kefauver’s work includes original paintings, prints, notecards and miniature original oils as unique ornaments. In addition, other ornaments are displayed in the gallery, including knitted stockings and caps, handmade by guest artist Justine Kefauver.

Kefauver Studio & Gallery also offers art lessons for all experience levels, either private or group, and takes commissions for that most personal of all art gifts: an original painting.

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily with free parking. Will Kefauver can be reached at226-0974, will@kefauverstudio.com or kefauverstudio.com.

Copy the Story Link