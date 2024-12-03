Too often in Maine when a crime is one of domestic violence, the news report will contain reassurance from authorities that it is an “isolated incident” and “there is no threat to the public.”

Over and over again, these domestic violence crimes involve police standoffs and police shootouts, high-speed car chases across multiple towns and entire neighborhoods, including schoolchildren, ordered to “shelter in place.”

Can Maine authorities – and that includes legislators, law enforcement, judges, district attorneys and elected officials – finally understand and acknowledge that there is a domestic violence epidemic raging all around us that threatens the life of every single person (and pet) in Maine? Also, that until an emergency is declared and all of the above players are brought together under a directive for innovative thought and bold action, and domestic abuse survivors are given a big seat at the table, it is only going to get worse.

Patrisha McLean

Camden

