It has taken a while for me to put into words the results of the presidential election, and what that means.

Let’s talk about the hateful politics, stealing of government documents, abuse of women, the disrespect of our veterans who bravely fought to defend our country, the mocking of a disabled person, the false flames of hate ignited against newcomers to our country, the constant bullying and disregard for any laws that the rest of us have to follow … need I go on?

Why do so many people buy into this man and his ideology? Did they ever hear of Project 2025, and what that contained? Is it the fact that he can intimidate, torment, oppress to get what he wants? Sadly, many see him as a hero who possesses these qualities, and they want to be like him. Many voted for him, not fully understanding what this really means down the road. That’s a scary concept.

What about good moral character, and doing the right thing? What about treating others the way we would like to be treated? What about being kind? How about we try to lift each other up, and not drag each other down?

If we can each make one small positive effect on someone in our daily lives, perhaps that can turn the tide of the incoming evil and bring us back to our senses. Nothing else appears to be working for us right now.

Max Freeman

Scarborough

