Construction on 295, between Yarmouth and Brunswick, is posing an imminent safety hazard. These projects have clearly been mismanaged. Those in charge must ensure that future projects are planned and executed with a much shorter timeline.
Having narrow lane closures, construction barriers, large work crews, etc., on a major road for any extended period of time is a recipe for disaster. It’s only a matter of time until these road hazards cause a catastrophic accident, particularly as we enter the winter months. Maybe our governor can give the MaineDOT a not-so-gentle nudge?
J. Lance Tilton
Richmond
