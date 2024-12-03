The Franco Center will present its holiday La Rencontre luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 12. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for socializing. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. followed by featured musical artists Phil House and Kathy Haley.

Tickets are $17 and include the meal (tourtière, an Acadian meat pie) and entertainment. All seats are reserved.

House has been playing the organ at the First Universalist Church of Auburn, at weddings at the All Souls Chapel at the Poland Spring Resort and many other venues for more than 35 years. House has shared the stage for about 33 years with his good friend Kathy Haley of Danville.

House taught himself to play piano at age 5. By 12 years old, he was the organist for the Bryant Pond Baptist Church. He has played professionally in Nashville, Tennessee, nightclubs at night and church during the day for more than a decade. When he moved back to Maine, he played piano in Graziano’s lounge in Lisbon until he found a church that needed his talents. He stays busy playing at other venues, including senior community living centers.

Haley began performing early as a church organist, pianist and folk singer with the group Chord Majority. Haley was one of the lead singers with the Top 40 dance band Good and Plenty and then later with the vocal group The Girls of LA. She enjoys musical theater and has performed in the pit orchestra for many productions for LA-Community Little Theater and Lewiston High School. Currently, Haley is the accompanist for the Edward Little High School choral groups. Haley’s main role is organist/choir director at the Court Street Baptist Church of Auburn.

For tickets, call the box office at 689-2000 or purchase online at francocenter.org/shows.

La Rencontre series is sponsored by TV5 Monde and Champoux Insurance.

The Franco Center is located at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Parking is in the Oxford Street mill lot. Handicapped access in on the Lincoln Street Alley side of the building.

