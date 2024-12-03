The University of Maine went on a 31-4 run to end the first half Tuesday night, overcoming a sluggish start before pulling away to a 103-51 nonconference victory against UMaine-Augusta in a men’s basketball game at Memorial Gym in Orono.
The Moose (0-5) led 23-21 with 9:03 remaining in the half before the Black Bears (6-4) went on their deciding run.
Christopher Mantis scored 15 points and Quion Burns added 13 for Maine, which had all 11 players not only score but play at least 11 minutes.
Yonas Medfu and Isaiah Searles led UM-Augusta with 12 points each.
