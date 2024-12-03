HARPSWELL – Joseph “Joe” Denis LeBlanc, a dedicated family man, accomplished engineer, and passionate community member, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Born on Oct. 18, 1940, in Worcester, Mass, to Mary E. Hamill and Joseph O. LeBlanc, Joe’s life was defined by his love of family, commitment to service, and enduring spirit of adventure.

﻿Joe grew up in Worcester, where he was a Boy Scout, athlete and member of the Catholic Church. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) with a degree in electrical engineering. While in college, he played lacrosse, keeping this a secret from his mother until his final game against Holy Cross, which she proudly attended.

﻿Upon graduation, he began his career at Electric Boat in Groton, Conn. Afterwards, Joe served as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, earning awards, commendations and medals for his dedication and leadership, including the Distinguished Service Medal.

﻿In Washington, DC Joe met Joanne P. Collins of Tacoma Park, Md. They married and moved to Greenfield, Mass., where he worked for the Yankee Atomic Electric Company in Rowe, Mass., and their first son, Matthew, was born. The family later settled in Topsham, Maine, where Joe joined Maine Yankee Atomic Power Company in Wiscasset as a startup electrical engineer before transitioning to the Central Maine Power Company in Augusta. He and Joanne welcomed two more sons, Michael and Stephen. Later he earned both MPA and MBA degrees from the University of Maine.

﻿Joe was a pillar in the community, serving on the MSAD 75 School Board, where he helped transform Mt. Ararat High School. He was a devoted father, coaching youth soccer for the Topsham Youth Soccer Association, famously leading the “Stompers” in the 8-9 age group for over a decade. He found great joy watching his sons participate in soccer, lacrosse, skiing, snowboarding and especially ice hockey, on the rink or pond.

﻿Later, he travelled weekly to work on biomass renewable power stations at Thermo Electron Energy Systems in Waltham, Mass. Joe divorced and moved to Dipper Cove on Orr’s Island, Maine. After which he began a nearly three-decade partnership with Jean Karpenko of South Paris, Maine. Together, they shared a deep love of outdoor activities, particularly skiing at Sunday River and in Utah, along with whitewater rafting and snorkeling in exotic locations. Joe embraced Jean’s family as his own, finding great joy in teaching her grandchildren to ski and spending weekends with them on the slopes, and in other activities.

﻿Joe then founded LeBlanc Associates, initially focused on the power industry but later specializing in commercial and residential dock permitting along the shores of Midcoast Maine. He found deep peace and pride in the natural beauty of Maine, loved sailing on Harpswell Sound, and caring for his beloved black cats, first Shadow and later Princess.

﻿Joe is survived by his sister, Anne (Norman) Monks of York, Maine; his sons, Matt (Sabrina) of Brooklyn, NY, Mike of Salt Lake City, Utah and Steve (Kate Abbott) of Granville, NY; his grandchildren, Amelia and Seamus of Brooklyn, NY, and Rowan and Finn of Granville, NY; his former wife Joanne C. LeBlanc of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; his longtime partner Jean and her children, Angela Kelewae of Sanford, Maine and Kristina Taylor of Rochester, NH; and her grandchildren, Mikaela of South Paris, Maine, Asher of Sanford, Maine, and Camden of Rochester, NH. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary (De) Combs of East Lyme, Conn.

A celebration of Joe’s life is planned for 2025, where family and friends will gather to honor his remarkable life and legacy.

﻿Fair winds and smooth seas, Joe may you always have “fresh cord.” You will be deeply missed.

Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks for donations in Joe’s name to:

Midcoast Humane (https://midcoasthumane.org/) or:

the Brunswick Area Student Aid Fund (https://studentaidfund.org/contributors/ways-to-contribute/) or: another charity of

your choice

Copy the Story Link