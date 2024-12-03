HOUSTON, Texas – Sydnae Morgan Steinhart, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 82. She was born on Feb. 24, 1942, in Harrisburg, Pa.

Sydnae graduated from Lebanon Valley College in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science and received her Master of Library Science in 1966 from the University of Pittsburgh. She married William L. Steinhart of Philadelphia, Pa. in 1967, and together they shared a passion for gardening, nature, and handweaving textiles, often creating works that were displayed in ecclesiastical contexts—paraments, vestments, banners, and tapestries.

During her career Sydnae was a dedicated music librarian at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine where she contributed significantly to the college’s music department. She and William shared a deep love of nature and travel, visiting many national parks.

Upon retirement in 2008, Sydnae and William moved to Rhode Island first and eventually to Las Cruces, NM in 2017 where they enjoyed their whippets, birding, and sunsets over the mountains.

Sydnae is survived by her daughter, Siri M. Lalime, of Houston, Texas, her son-in-law, Michael, and her granddaughter, Katherine Lalime. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Steinhart, who passed away in 2020.

Sydnae’s life was marked by her dedication to her family, her work, and her artistic passions. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the:

Houston Audubon at http://www.houstonaudubon.org

Copy the Story Link