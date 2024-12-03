BOSTON, Mass. – Vendela Elaine Carlson, 77, passed away on Nov. 2 in Boston, Mass. A native of Portland, Maine, she was born on Dec. 27, 1946, to the late Velma Irene Flannery Carlson of Fort Fairfield, Maine, and John Enar Carlson of Lulea, Sweden.

She graduated from Deering High School in Portland in 1965 and Bryant and Stratton Commercial School in Boston in 1966. She worked at the First National Bank of Boston before joining the University of Massachusetts Boston (UMB) in 1967. She dedicated 57 years to UMB, including 54 years to the Philosophy Department, where she was a beloved friend and steady anchor through many transitions over the years.

﻿A lifelong lover of sweets, Vendela created exquisite treats for coworkers, students, friends and family. She also worked for nearly 20 years at Fenway Park, catering to visitors in the restaurants while cheering for the Red Sox or enjoying a concert.

﻿Vendela was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was predeceased by her father, John E. Carlson, her mother, Velma Flannery Carlson, her sister, Brenda Louise Carlson Fertitta, and her partner of many years, Douglas John Murray. She is survived by her brother-in-law Frank Fertitta; nieces Allyson Venugopal (Vineet) and Amy Stephens (Robert), nephew Andy Fertitta (Dawn); grandniece Caroline Fertitta, and grandnephews Andrew Fertitta, James Stephens, and John Stephens.

﻿A celebration of her life and work will be held on Dec. 5, at 12 p.m. at UMass Boston, Campus Center, 3rd floor, Ballroom C (3550C), with a reception at 12 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:45 p.m. A second celebration will be held the following day at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland, Maine, at 2:30 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend both.

﻿View the full obituary: http://www.rogersfuneralhome.net

The Philosophy Department at UMB has established a scholarship in her memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for any support of the scholarship fund to:

﻿ the Vendela Carlson Memorial Scholarship Fund: http://www.umb.edu/vendelacarlsonscholarship

