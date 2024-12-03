The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman, an industry source told MassLive on Tuesday. It’s reportedly worth $10.75 million in 2025 and is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Chapman posted a picture of himself in a Red Sox hat on Instagram, confirming the signing.

Chapman, who is best known for his seven seasons with the Yankees, is a two-time World Series champion who logged 68 appearances for the Pirates last year, logging a 3.79 ERA in 61 2/3 innings. As he has throughout his career, Chapman posted a high strikeout rate (14.3 K/9) but also walked 5.7 batters per nine innings. His fastball velocity still ranked among the best in baseball, averaging 98.7 mph.

Since finishing a five-year, $86-million deal with the Yankees in 2022, Chapman has pitched for three teams, splitting 2023 between the Royals and Rangers (and winning a title) before signing with Pittsburgh for 2024. He is no longer at the level of dominance he was in his prime but is still missing bats at a high rate; he held hitters to a .165 expected batting average a year ago. Red Sox Manager Alex Cora has wanted to add velocity to Boston’s bullpen for years and Chapman, one of the hardest throwers of all-time, surely fits the bill.

Chapman has saved 30-plus games in eight seasons but totaled just 20 saves over the last two years, so it’s not certain the Red Sox view him as their top ninth-inning option. Kenley Jansen, the Sox closer the past two seasons, is a free agent and likely to sign elsewhere, so Chapman joins list of internal options that includes Justin Slaten and Liam Hendrix to pitch the ninth.

Slaten, Hendriks, Chapman and newly-signed Justin Wilson look like they’ll form the core of a new-look bullpen in Boston with Garrett Whitlock, Luis Guerrero, Zack Kelly, Greg Weissert, Brennan Bernardino, Josh Winckowski and others in the mix.

The addition of Chapman does not come without controversy. The Cuba native was suspended by Major League Baseball for 30 games in 2016 for violating the league’s domestic violence policy after he was accused of pushing his girlfriend, putting his hands around her neck, choking her and firing multiple gunshots during an incident at his home in Florida the previous October. No charges were filed.

