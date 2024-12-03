Regards chef-owner Neil Zabriskie will participate in the 2025 guest chef series at celebrity chef Kevin Gillespie’s Atlanta restaurant, Gunshow.

Zabriskie is one of seven chefs participating next year in Gunshow’s “Hired Guns” series, which launched in 2013. He’ll be cooking on Oct. 26.

The other chefs are Jake Potashnick of Feld in Chicago; Brian Baxter, former executive chef of The Catbird Seat in Nashville; Kevin Chrisman of Golden Hour in Asheville, North Carolina; Jill Mathias and Juan Casselett of Chez Nous and Malagón Mercado y Tapería in Charleston, South Carolina; and Michael Goessman of Café Mamo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“We’re excited to present some of the country’s most talented chefs – most from the Southeast – who bring varying cuisines and different cooking styles to our kitchen,” said Gunshow Chef de Cuisine Cody Chassar.

Zabriskie launched seafood-forward Regards at 547 Congress St. in 2022, aiming for the restaurant to reflect his experiences in Southern California, Mexico and New York City. Regards was named among Bon Appetit magazine’s 50 Best New Restaurants in 2022, and in 2023 Zabriskie was named a StarChefs Coastal New England Rising Star.

