SCARBOROUGH — Police were executing a search warrant along Burnham Road late Tuesday night.

The road was closed near its intersection with Theresa Masse Lane, where several police vehicles filled the street around 10 p.m. Some officers were wearing tactical gear.

An officer on the scene said police were executing a warrant but did not provide details on what they were looking for.

In addition to the police vehicles, at least one ambulance was parked near the intersection, but it departed the scene at around 10:15 p.m. Officers detoured cars attempting to travel down the road.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said late Tuesday night that she had not heard about any state police being sent to the scene. Officials at the Scarborough Police Department did not reply to a voicemail late Tuesday requesting more information, but an officer on the scene said more information would likely be released overnight.

This story will be updated.

