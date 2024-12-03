Across the Southern Maine coastline, towns are beginning to ring in the holidays with festive events throughout December.

From Old Orchard Beach all the way to Kennebunkport, communities are spreading holiday cheer for all ages.

Saco

On Friday, at 5:30 p.m. a tree lighting ceremony will take place at the Saco Transportation Center on Main Street.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. there will be a host of holiday festivities in Saco’s downtown. Later that evening at 6 p.m. the Holiday Parade of Lights will take place on Main Street.

Through the holiday season until Dec. 29, the Saco Museum will host the Festival of Trees, for hours, visit the website: dyerlibrarysacomuseum.org/festival-of-trees/.

Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center, located at 5 Boardwalk Drive in Saco, has two holiday events to celebrate the season.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Ferry Beach will host its annual Winter Craft Fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., offering goods from over 40 local artisans and craft vendors.

Treats like cupcakes, cookies, and breads will be available from the Ferry Beach Bake Sale, as well as face painting and kids crafts.

The event is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Ferry Beach will serve a delicious Sunday Brunch followed by a holiday stroll on the beach.

“Brunch is an all-you-can eat buffet,” Marketing Coordinator Talia Grover said. “Located right on the beach, you can enjoy seaside time afterwards.”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $8 for youth.

Old Orchard Beach

In Old Orchard Beach, on Saturday at 3 p.m. Celebration by the Sea 2024 will hold a tree lighting ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Trees throughout the park and the gazebo will be decked out with lights throughout the holiday season. Children can get their photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be live music from Loranger Middle School and the Salvation Army band.

Snacks from the OOB Recreation Department and Landry’s Shop ‘n Save will be provided along with hot cocoa from the Salvation Army.

Bring non-perishible items to help support the OOB Food Pantry and new, unwrapped toys and children’s clothes for “Stuff the Cruiser”, which will be donated to the OOB School District.

The 4th Annual Art Walk takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A trolley will make a run to all of the stops on the Art Walk, with pick up at Cafe 64 (35 Old Orchard St.) at 11 a.m.

For a listing of more events, visit the website: https://web.oldorchardbeachmaine.com/events.

Biddeford

All December long, Heart of Biddeford will host a series of festive events throughout Biddeford’s downtown.

On Friday, the holiday season kicks off with the annual Merry and Bright Night, with the festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“We really look forward to welcoming people downtown each year,” Executive Director Delilah Poupre said. “Of course the highlight is always Santa arriving.”

Staff from the Parks and Recreation Department will have fire pits, s’mores, and games, and sweet treats will be available all night long.

Kids can take a free photo with Santa, and families can take a free tour of the lights downtown on a short trolley trip with BSOOB Transit.

A new feature at this year’s Merry and Bright Night includes a visit from a very special but not-so-traditional animal on Adams Street.

“We’ll have the friendly and adorable goats of Scapegoats Brush and Land Clearing Services,” Poupre said. “We know Christmas Goats are not exactly traditional, but it will still be fun to meet them and welcome them to downtown Biddeford.

A full calendar of Heart of Biddeford’s holiday events can be found on their website.

Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel

Christmas Prelude in the Kennebunks is celebrating its 43rd year starting this weekend in Dock Square.

Once called the second best Christmas Town in America by HGTV, Prelude is attended by thousands of people each year, and always spreads holiday cheer.

The festivities really take off on Friday night, with the Christmas Tree Lighting in Dock Square taking place at 5:30 pm.

On Dec. 7, the always-popular and always-humorous Hat Parade takes place at 3 p.m., and on Dec. 8, Santa arrives into town by lobster boat at 1 p.m.

A full schedule of Prelude events can be found on the Christmas Prelude website.

