Across the southern Maine coastline, towns are beginning to ring in the holidays with festive events throughout December.

From Kennebunkport’s annual Christmas Prelude all the way to Old Orchard Beach, communities are spreading holiday cheer for all ages.

Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel

Christmas Prelude in the Kennebunks is celebrating its 43rd year starting this weekend in Dock Square.

Once labeled the second best Christmas Town in America by HGTV, Prelude is attended by thousands of people each year, and always spreads holiday cheer.

The festivities really take off on Friday night, with the Christmas tree lighting in Dock Square taking place at 5:30 p.m.

On Dec. 7, the always-popular and always-humorous Hat Parade takes place at 3 p.m., and on Dec. 8, Santa arrives into town by lobster boat at 1 p.m.

A full schedule of Prelude events can be found at christmasprelude.com.

Biddeford

All December long, Heart of Biddeford will host a series of festive events throughout Biddeford’s downtown.

On Friday, the holiday season kicks off with the annual Merry and Bright Night, with the festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“We really look forward to welcoming people downtown each year,” Executive Director Delilah Poupre said. “Of course the highlight is always Santa arriving.”

Staff from the Recreation Department will have fire pits, s’mores, and games, and sweet treats will be available all night long.

Kids can take a free photo with Santa, and families can take a free tour of the lights downtown on a short trolley trip with BSOOB Transit.

A new feature at this year’s Merry and Bright Night includes a visit from a very special but not-so-traditional animal on Adams Street.

“We’ll have the friendly and adorable goats of Scapegoats Brush and Land Clearing Services,” Poupre said. “We know Christmas goats are not exactly traditional, but it will still be fun to meet them and welcome them to downtown Biddeford.

A full calendar of Heart of Biddeford’s holiday events can be found at //heartofbiddeford.org/listing/merry-and-bright-night/.

Old Orchard Beach and Saco

Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center, located at 5 Boardwalk Drive in Saco, has two holiday events to celebrate the season.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Ferry Beach will host its annual Winter Craft Fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., offering goods from over 40 local artisans and craft vendors.

Treats like cupcakes, cookies, and breads will be available from the Ferry Beach Bake Sale, as well as face painting and kids crafts.

The event is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Ferry Beach will serve a Sunday Brunch followed by a holiday stroll on the beach.

“Brunch is an all-you-can eat buffet,” Marketing Coordinator Talia Grover said. “Located right on the beach, you can enjoy seaside time afterward.”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $8 for youth.

