Since the summer of 2020, writing for the local paper has been my greatest joy. Through my columns, I have built a community by sharing my love for this beautiful state I now call home, celebrating the culture, food and opportunities I’ve found here. As an immigrant and a proud naturalized American, I have used this platform to advocate for vulnerable communities, including newly arrived immigrants, and to push back against harmful policies and leadership. Writing has been my way of amplifying voices that too often go unheard.

However, the joy of writing has also come with a mental toll. Over the years, I’ve tolerated trolling and insults from some Mainers who disagree with my views or resent my presence, always viewing my writing as un-American. But my most recent column, in which I urged resistance to the harmful policies of the Trump administration, triggered a wave of hate that has left me emotionally exhausted and questioning whether I can continue writing opinion columns. The responses I received – from emails to social media posts – were riddled with hostility, bigotry and racism.

One particularly jarring response came from a post on X, where a user going by @beachmom561 accused me of entering the country illegally. They wrote: “This week’s Sentry, owned by PPH, has an article by a regular contributor who came here illegally, saying they will not go, they will fight, and we Americans are terrible people because they risked their lives to get here. Bank robbers risk their lives—should we let them go?” This statement is not only factually incorrect – I came to this country legally through the visa lottery program, following rigorous screening by multiple U.S. agencies – but it also reflects a broader effort to delegitimize immigrants, even those who have adhered to every law and process to become American citizens.

The emails that flooded my inbox were even harder to bear. One email accused me of benefiting from “free housing, food, cell phones, and schooling” while “illegally” entering the country, despite being a hardworking naturalized American and paying taxes. Another, riddled with thinly veiled bigotry, declared: “Sounds like he needs deported. We need to get the freeloading goat humpers like this out of our state like stat!” Such hateful language is a stark reminder of the prejudice that still festers in the hearts of some Mainers.

The volume and intensity of this hate have left me feeling unsafe and deeply troubled. It’s not just the words themselves that are distressing, but what they signify: a concerted effort to target minority voices in this state, and who knows what else they are planning?

As an immigrant who advocates for my community, this experience has been exhausting, and I’ve realized that I need a break. The mental toll of this vitriol –sleepless nights, anxiety and a sense of betrayal – has made it clear that I cannot continue writing under these circumstances.

Since I began writing for The Forecaster in 2020, I have cherished the opportunity to share my perspectives and experiences. I’ve loved exploring Maine’s breathtaking outdoors and engaging with its diverse communities. But the knowledge that a significant segment of Mainers views immigrants, even those who have followed every legal pathway, as “unwelcome” is profoundly disheartening.

To my supporters and readers who have followed my journey, I want to say thank you. Your encouragement has meant everything to me, and it is your kindness that gives me hope. I’m taking this break to reflect, recharge and determine how best to continue advocating for justice and equity, whether through my writing or other means.

To those who sent me hateful messages, know that your words will not erase my existence, my story or my commitment to fighting for what is right. As I step back from the public eye, I do so with a renewed determination to stand firm against hatred and bigotry. My writing may be silenced for now, but I will not be silenced for long. This fight is far from over.

