Lauren Labbe produced another hat trick, Solveig Ledwick added two goals and an assist, and Brunswick overcame an early two-goal deficit Wednesday afternoon on the way to a 7-2 girls’ hockey win over Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Biddeford (2-1-1) grabbed a 2-0 lead on breakaway goals by Ashley Sanderson and McKenna Buchanan. Brunswick (4-0) answered with a goal later in the first, two in the second and four in the third.

Lisi Palmer contributed a goal and two assists, and Gillian Countway had three assists.

