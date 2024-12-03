Gorham homemade bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 7, 4-5:30 p.m.,

White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Eat in or take out. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10; $5, under 12. Follow us on Facebook for updates: facebook.com/whiterockcommunityclub

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Dec. 11, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Suggested donation $4.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and beverage is provided by Trinity Lutheran Church with support from the Wayside Food program. There is live dinner music and friendly fellowship every week and optional monthly blood pressure checks. All are welcome to share a meal together.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Dec.14, 5 and 5:30 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, fresh baked pies, and beverages. Purchase tickets at the door -$10; under 12, $5. Carry-out dinners may be ordered at the ticket table or in advance Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; call the church office at 854-9157 and leave a message.

Free community meal – Saturday, Dec. 21, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ziti, salad, bread and desserts.

