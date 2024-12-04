Angels on Tuesday were busy in Westbrook preparing displays for the annual Festival of Trees that will be available for free viewing inside a church the next two weekends. A special feature is an opportunity to have breakfast with Santa himself.

The holiday spirit is building and the festival in Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., is a feature amid the city’s big holiday light display downtown.

Businesses, civic and youth groups early this week were trimming trees with themes.

A Festival of Trees organizer, Martha LaViolet, on Tuesday, said 35 decorated trees will be on display in the church this year. Amanda Ford of Westbrook and Rachel Withers, Portland, and their children were decorating their Homeschool Handicraft Club tree Tuesday.

Cheryl Leighton, chair of the annual festival, said a special feature is a miniature village assembled by Eleanor Doughty and Jerrie Pallang. The Maine Garden Railway Society model train will run to the delight of children of all ages.

The Festival of Trees all gets underway 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, in the church. Tree viewing continues 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, and 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15.

Advertisement

An opening day highlight is enjoying a free breakfast and photo with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m. The following day, a Christmas play, “The Mouse’s Tale,” with a reception offering goodies, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The Tips for Charity luncheon is a special event at 11:30 a.m. to raise funds for local charities. Luncheon organizer Roberta Morrill said radio talk show host Ray Richardson again will serve as emcee, with Ira Stockwell playing piano.

A bean supper, costing $10, will be served 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Cookie decorating, hosted by the Westbrook-Warren Women’s Fellowship, offers a hands-on artistic opportunity is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

For a complete schedule of events, visit www.westbrookfestivaloftrees.com/schedule.

Copy the Story Link