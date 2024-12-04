Lance Morrow, a journalist, author and essayist who helped define Time magazine’s once-dominant place in American commentary, using a historian’s eye and taut prose to distill the country’s tragedies, triumphs and evolving culture, died Nov. 29 at his home in Spencertown, New York. He was 85.

The cause was prostate cancer, said his wife, Susan Brind Morrow.

Morrow was both observer and narrator during a more than seven-decade career that included books and memoirs, more than 20 years with a coveted back-page column in Time, and, later, time as a contributing writer to outlets such as the Wall Street Journal.

His reportage and essays were often written with a grand and literary sweep that sought to capture a moment or a mood, whether the horror of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks or the collective grief after the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger in 1986.

“The shuttle crew, spectacularly democratic (male, female, black, white, Japanese American, Catholic, Jewish, Protestant), was the best of us, Americans thought, doing the best of things Americans do,” Morrow wrote in Time. “The mission seemed symbolically immaculate, the farthest reach of a perfectly American ambition to cross frontiers. And it simply vanished in the air.”

As an author, meanwhile, Morrow peered deeply inward – giving readers a sense of a man who felt privileged and burdened. In his 2023 autobiography “The Noise of Typewriters,” he recounted his place in a golden age of print journalism when Time ruled the newsstands. He was, he said, a proud chronicler of the American Century.

Yet there were shadows. In “Heart: A Memoir” (1995), written after a second heart attack, he turned his health crises into a deeper exploration of his psyche: despair from his witness to bloodshed in the Balkans and elsewhere and his long-held anger at his parents, a well-connected Washington couple he described as distant and constantly bickering.

“An accumulation of palpable rage” had churned up and tried to “kill” his heart, he wrote. “Taking it as a kind of tribute, a sacrifice of myself to the rage god.” (He had a third heart attack shortly after the book was published.)

Morrow arrived at Time magazine in 1965, two years after landing a job out of college at the Washington Star. The magazine was near the peak of its influence, with co-founder Henry Luce no longer editor but serving as chairman of parent company Time Inc.

Morrow soon became a star byline, covering the 1967 riots in Detroit and the Vietnam War. As the Watergate scandal began to unfold before the 1972 presidential election, Morrow and Hugh Sidey ended a piece with a cri de coeur to the American electorate.

“There is a somewhat depressing loss of innocence in failing to expect more from the nation’s public officials,” they wrote. “Somewhere in all of this huge indifference, the principle of moral leadership may be sinking without a trace.”

In 1976, Morrow became a regular essayist for Time’s back page – a showcase spot that was seen as the magazine’s intellectual touchstone for the week. Morrow embraced the role. He infused his columns with references as diverse as Archimedes and Elvis.

A column in 1979 on Iran’s Islamic Revolution avoided geopolitical hand-wringing and tried to put the toppling of the Western-supported monarchy in the context of other revolutions through history. In 1981, he wrote about modern celebrity gossip and followed the historical trail back to the Olympian quarrels of Zeus and Hera.

Morrow’s views leaned conservative at times, including questioning the continued need for affirmative action. But he could give his imprimatur to liberal-backed initiatives such as environmental regulations and efforts to battle climate change.

After the 9/11 attacks, Morrow issued what amounted to a call to arms. His piece, “The Case for Rage and Retribution,” was part of an entry that won Time a National Magazine Award for special issue coverage.

“A day cannot live in infamy without the nourishment of rage. Let’s have rage,” Morrow wrote. “What’s needed is a unified, unifying, Pearl Harbor sort of purple American fury – ruthless indignation that doesn’t leak away in a week or two, wandering off into Prozac-induced forgetfulness or into the next media sensation.”

Morrow left the Time staff in the mid-1990s but remained for more than a decade as a special writer on contract. Over his career, he was part of more than 100 cover stories and seven “Man of the Year” (now “Person of the Year”) profiles, including one of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1988. (He also wrote a “Women of the Year” story in 1976 that included first lady Betty Ford and tennis champion Billie Jean King.)

Until earlier this year, Morrow produced a steady flow of columns for the Wall Street Journal, City Journal and others. In one of his last pieces, he took stock of President Joe Biden’s decision in July to bow out of the presidential race. “In this debacle, Biden’s laurels are withered; he does not deserve much glory,” he wrote in City Journal.

Morrow also adopted the journalistic profile of an elder statesman – with a slightly jaded take on the profession’s trajectory in the internet age.

“Being there is one of the imperatives of journalism,” he wrote in “The Noise of Typewriters.” “Or it used to be, before the age of screens, which changed everything. Being there is still a good idea.”

‘THINGS HAVE HAPPENED’

Lance Thomas Morrow was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 1939, and raised in Washington. His father was a journalist whose jobs included Washington editor of the Saturday Evening Post and who later worked as a speechwriter and adviser to Nelson Rockefeller during his tenures as New York governor and vice president. His mother was a syndicated journalist for Knight newspapers and a writer.

In books and essays, Morrow described his parents’ marriage as roiled by arguments and overshadowed by their mutual career ambitions. He recounted that for one summer, before he turned 10 years old, he and his older brother were left nearly alone at a family cottage with no electricity on Chesapeake Bay. Once a week, his father brought in supplies by car.

“The past was full of grievances,” Morrow once said. “It lashed out, sometimes in the dark. The past was insane.”

But his childhood also put him at the center of Washington’s political life. He was a Senate page, sometimes hustling down to the cafeteria to bring dishes of vanilla ice cream to Lyndon B. Johnson, then a Democratic senator from Texas.

Morrow’s father sometimes loaned his car to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. when the civil rights leader was visiting the capital. As a teenager, Morrow was once part of a touch football game in Georgetown with the Kennedys.

“I have done nothing memorable in my life, and yet all around me, things have happened,” he said.

Morrow received a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard University in 1963. He already had his first bylines before college working a summer job at the Danville News in central Pennsylvania.

From 1963 to 1965, he was on the staff of the Washington Star, where one of his colleagues, future Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein, became a lifelong friend.

Morrow won the National Magazine Award in the essays and criticism category in 1981 for his columns at Time. He was finalist for the same award in 1991 for a cover story on the nature of evil – a project that included extensive interviews with Holocaust survivor and writer Elie Wiesel.

Morrow returned to the subject in the book “Evil: An Investigation” (2003), which examined how factors including religion, literature and politics have influenced perceptions of malice and hatred through the ages.

His other books include “The Chief: A Memoir of Fathers and Sons” (1985), a recollection of his relationship with his father; “Fishing in the Tiber” (1988), essays on American myths and history; and “The Best Year of Their Lives: Kennedy, Nixon, and Johnson in 1948” (2005), on how events in 1948 shaped three future presidents.

From 1996 to 2006, Morrow was a professor of journalism at Boston University.

His marriage to Brooke Wayne ended in divorce. He married Susan Brind, a journalist and writer, in 1988. Other survivors include two sons from his first marriage; and three grandchildren.

In “The Noise of the Typewriters,” Morrow described journalism in almost Zen terms as a hunt for a defining moment of clarity.

“Never be certain there is no meaning. Never be certain about anything too quickly. All journalism implies a concealed metaphysics – even a theology: All truth is part of the whole,” he wrote. “All is in motion. Be tolerant of chaos. Be patient. Wait for stillness. This is Journalism 101, according to me.”

