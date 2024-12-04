The Portland City Council took the only action it could when it voted to divest from Israeli companies (even if it’s only symbolic) due to Israel’s long-term apartheid policies and current ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for “crimes against humanity” and using starvation as a weapon of war.

That anyone should support Israeli genocide and removal of Palestinians from their lands, especially Jewish leaders, is unthinkable and aberrant. I will not participate in a boycott of Portland. As a matter of fact, I’m thinking about buying a house there. I thank the members of the Portland City Council, although no one should have to thank them, for not turning a blind eye to genocide. We need a new U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East that doesn’t facilitate genocide.

Carolina Yelda

Friendship

