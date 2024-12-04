I have worked on three presidential elections so far and have concluded that our voting system is a very secure and sacred event.

While my candidate of choice lost, I can only hope the presidential winner doesn’t burn down our house of democracy while he mass deports people (illegal immigrants) he calls “vermin.” A previous leader in Germany burned down his whole country while trying to eradicate a whole group of people that he looked at similarly.

Gary Larkin

Old Orchard Beach

