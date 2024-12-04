Two men who had been missing in the Maine woods for more than 24 hours were found Wednesday evening when a local couple heard their shouts for help, officials said.

Sidney Hoyt, 77, and Gary Foster, 75, were reported missing late Tuesday night, after they did not return from a morning trip. A search using ground vehicles, airplanes and a helicopter had failed to turn up either man during the day Wednesday, Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a statement Wednesday night.

The two men, both of Bangor, were found Wednesday evening off Stud Mill Road in Township 32 after Steven and Shannon Lion, who operate Sunkhaze Blueberry farm, both heard shouting from beyond their property beginning around 5:30 p.m., Latti said. They had heard there were two missing people in the area, so they called 911.

Township 32 is about 15 miles northeast of Bangor.

Following that report, Game Warden Jonathan Parker drove to an area east of the Lions’ blueberry farm, where he found the vehicle both men were last seen in parked on a remote road.

Foster was still inside the car. Though he was hypothermic, he could still speak, Latti said.

Parker then found Hoyt on foot nearly a half mile into the woods. The lost man, who was also hypothermic, had been looking for help, Latti said.

After warming up in the warden’s car, both men were transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical in Bangor, Latti said. Sergeant Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department said they are being treated for exposure.

The men had gone for a drive along the Stud Mill Road, which runs from Milford, in Penobscot County, to Princeton, in Washington County. They were found around 12 miles east of Milford, Latti said.

Copy the Story Link