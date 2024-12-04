BUXTON – Gertrude “Gerrie” Ferland Valliere passed away on Nov. 28, 2024 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Biddeford, daughter of J. Arthur and Eva (Roy) Ferland.

She graduated from St. Andre’s HS and upon graduation she worked for Jordan Meats until her marriage in 1967 to Reynald Valliere. They resided in Richmond, Va. then Rey got transferred to Stoughton, Mass. where their son Michael was born. The following year, they then moved to E. Providence, RI where they were blessed with two more children, James and Gina.

They eventually moved back to Maine to their final destination in Buxton. After their children started school, Gerrie went to work for Dr. George Roy, then Dr. Charles Perakis. She spent the next 18 years for Bankers Life retiring in 2015.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Pauline Gagne and her husband.

She is survived by her three children Michael (Andrea) and their children Taylor and Morgan of Buxton;, James (Stephanie) and daughter Marissa of Buxton; and Gina and daughter Kelli (Jason) Dunn of Limington; five great grandchildren, Brayden and Lucas Dunn, Julian, Eli and Theodore Reed; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Normand and Mignonne Lemire; niece and nephew; and many cousins.

At her request, there will be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main Street, Gorham on Dec. 6, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. with a reception to follow. Burial will follow the reception at 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Biddeford.

Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton are entrusted with her arrangements.

Donations may be made in her memory to:

The Dempsey Center

P.O. Box 277

Auburn, ME 04212

https://support.dempseycenter.org/

﻿

