Hires, promotions, appointments

Alicia Napolitano of Gorham was hired at Bar Harbor Bank and Trust as vice president, senior treasury sales officer. She was previously senior corporate services officer at Bangor Savings Bank.

Adam Owen has joined InterMed, beginning the new interventional pain medicine specialty. Owen is board certified in anesthesia and pain medicine and will work at the 50 Foden Road location in South Portland.

