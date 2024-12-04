Purdue ended the third quarter with a 21-4 run to erase a nine-point deficit as the Boilermakers rallied for a 60-51 win over Maine in a women’s basketball game Wednesday night in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Five Maine players sank 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Black Bears (3-6) turned a 17-8 deficit after one quarter into a 35-29 halftime lead. Caroline Bornemann, Asia Blauenfeldt and Caroline Dotsey all finished with 13 points for Maine.

Reagan Bass led Purdue (5-3) with 20 points.

