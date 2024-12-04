Finance Clerk Barbara Fagnant has retired after 23 years of service to the town of Scarborough.

Fagnant began working in the clerk’s office part time in 2001. In her time in Scarborough, she has helped residents in registering vehicles, assisted in holding town elections, taken on roles in the public works and fire departments and more.

“Barb will be very missed by her work family, town employees that she has made lasting relationships with, and of course, her valued residents that she has served for all of these years,” the town said in a statement announcing her retirement.

In related news, the town is looking to hiring a full-time finance clerk and a part-time finance clerk.

Responsibilities include processing various property taxes, registering vehicles, issuing boat launch and beach permits, and more. The application period ends Sunday, Dec. 22.

