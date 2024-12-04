Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Memorial Park in Scarborough on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Shuttles will begin running from the high school parking lot to the park at 4:30 p.m. where festivities will begin at 5 p.m., including a chorus performance, Santa’s arrival, tree lighting, fireworks and more before coming to an end at 7 p.m.

The town announced the fireworks will begin around 5:30 p.m. this year rather than at the end of the event. Right before and during the fireworks, all vehicle and foot traffic to the park will be paused.

For more information on the event, go to the Community Service’s page of the town’s website, scarboroughmaine.org.

